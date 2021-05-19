Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.87.

Etsy stock traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $162.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,939. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. Etsy has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

