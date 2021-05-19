EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,641.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $31,641.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.91 or 0.01404200 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 233.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,205,897,935 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

