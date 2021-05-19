Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. Euronext has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

