Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $15.65. Euroseas shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 136,455 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

