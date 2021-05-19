Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $164.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

EVBG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. 14,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

