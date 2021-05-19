Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.33 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 48,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,798. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

