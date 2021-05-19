Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

