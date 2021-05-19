Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Evotec stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching €34.52 ($40.61). 184,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 52 week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 52 week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.17 and a 200 day moving average of €30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

