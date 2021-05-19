Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

EXC stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

