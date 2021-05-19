EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Get EXFO alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.