Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$715.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

