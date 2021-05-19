Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 361,180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 817,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

