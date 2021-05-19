F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,719. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

