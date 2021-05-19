Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $50,222.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00230093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01337388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.