Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Up to $131.07

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.07, but opened at $133.94. Ferguson shares last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

