Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 39,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 736,340 shares.The stock last traded at $21.51 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

