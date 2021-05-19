Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,517,485. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

