Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) traded up 6% during trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$13.50. The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.15. 611,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 257,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.16.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

