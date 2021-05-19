Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,864. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

