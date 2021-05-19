Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $20.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 297,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,324,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,051. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.