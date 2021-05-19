Financial Strategies Group Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 592,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

