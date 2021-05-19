Firo (FIRO) Trading 55.6% Lower This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Firo has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $101.23 million and $18.02 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00023826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.57 or 0.07029198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $738.52 or 0.02064451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00557388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00170842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00652365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00477790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00474212 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,876,713 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

