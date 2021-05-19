First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

