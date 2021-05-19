First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 354,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 240.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

