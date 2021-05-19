First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.