First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 4.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.24. 6,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,843. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

