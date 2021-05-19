First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,953. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.35 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

