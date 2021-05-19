First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.