First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Invests $201,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

A traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

