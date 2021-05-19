First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,091 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 228,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.