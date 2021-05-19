First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,285 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Baxter International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

BAX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,125. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

