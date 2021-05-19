First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 65,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,431. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,858.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.