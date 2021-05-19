First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

Shares of FRC opened at $187.06 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 179.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $5,475,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 223,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 493,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

