First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 2,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $78.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

