Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $556.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.85 million and the highest is $575.98 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,091. Five Below has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.