Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $556.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.85 million and the highest is $575.98 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,091. Five Below has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.