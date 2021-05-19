Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,301.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

