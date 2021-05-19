FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.140-12.700 EPS.

FLT stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.49. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average is $271.31. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

