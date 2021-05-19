Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 163,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

