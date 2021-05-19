Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1,858.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

