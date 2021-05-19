Flux Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,754% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

FLUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 210,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLUX stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $147.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

