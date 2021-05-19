FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $542,178.34 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

