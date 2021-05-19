FMA Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $574.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

