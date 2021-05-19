FMA Advisory Inc. Takes $478,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

