Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FL opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

