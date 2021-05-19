FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes Sells 3,549 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

