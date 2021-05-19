Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.