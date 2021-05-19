Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,552 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

