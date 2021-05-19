Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

