Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 172.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673,133 shares of company stock valued at $114,089,715. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.