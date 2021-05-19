Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

